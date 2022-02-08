Attack on Titan Shares Preview for Episode 81: Watch

Attack on Titan has dropped its big preview for Episode 81 of the series! The fourth and final season has finally pulled the trigger on The Rumbling with its newest episode, and that means that each new episode from here on out is going to be more intense than ever as the anime reaches its climax. The fourth season has taken a major turn as we have seen what Eren was seeking to use the Founding Titan’s power for this entire time, and now there are so many more questions the series needs to answer about what his plan means for the ending.

The fourth and final season of the series will be continuing with Episode 81 next, and unfortunately it’s hit by a short delay. Thankfully its broadcast is still happening on Sunday, but it might be popping up a little later than fans would expect thanks to that brief detour. There’s a lot to look forward to in the next episode of the series as with the Rumbing the final climax has truly begun in full. You can check out the preview for the episode below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1490453502836948992?s=20&t=GZ68IgGHfRx28QIUUTVGEA

Episode 81 of Attack on Titan is titled “Thaw,” and it’s described as such, “The Earth rumbled and rumbled. A cloud of dust rises to the sky. A flock of giants moving ahead. The walls of the island were gone now. No one will be able to stop Eren until he exterminates the life that exists there from this world.” As teased by the promo, synopsis, and final moments from the previous episode, there’s going to be a lot of scrambling following Eren’s unleashing of the Rumbling as the Titans of the walls begin to stomp their way through the rest of the world.

Episode 80 revealed that Eren had wanted access to the Founding Titan power in order to activate the Titans of the walls not just to destroy the invading forces of Marley, but wanting to destroy the entire world outside of the island of Paradis. That means Eren has officially become the final obstacle for the series as a whole, and now fans will see just how the rest of the characters react to such a massive shift.

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's next episode? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end?