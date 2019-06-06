Attack On Titan Reveals Its Saddest Goodbye Yet

With Season three of Attack On Titan ramping toward its finale, the series had to say deliver its saddest “goodbye” yet to a stalwart character who had been around since the very beginning. Erwin had led the Survey Corps scouts through hell and high water, losing more subordinates and friends than he could count. While he was able to give one last rousing speech to his troops to lead them into a suicide charge against the Beast Titan, he wasn’t able to fulfill his dream and died next to his best friend Levi.

Erwin’s dream had been to discover what was in the basement of the Jaeger family’s abode. Using this as a moment that he was desperately clinging to, the leader of the scouts tried to assist humanity in making some leeway against the seemingly unbeatable Titans. When he was gravely injured thanks to a hurled boulder from the spindly arms of the Beast Titan, Erwin still clung to life.

Levi’s terrible decision came down to whether he should save Erwin or Armin with the “Titan Injection”, a syringe filled with a substance that would turn any human into a Titan themselves, healing any injury. With Mikasa and Eren fighting desperately to give the injection to Armin, the decision itself fell onto Levi’s shoulders, who initially wanted to give the syringe to Erwin.

Right before Levi injected Erwin, the words of Mikasa and Eren affected the Titan killer as well as the realization that Erwin deserved a rest from the hell that their world had become. While Erwin will never be able to discover what was locked away in Eren’s father’s basement, he has finally earned the right to a well earned peace.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.