New Attack on Titan Episode Censors an Important, Gory Scene

Attack on Titan has no fear when it comes to pushing the limit. The manga has done some truly gnarly things in the name of storytelling, and the anime has followed along the best it can. However, it seems the show dropped the ball with its latest episode according to fan.

After all, one very gory scene from the manga got redacted in a big way, and fans say the missing moment took away some sweet vindication on their part.

For those caught up with Attack on Titan, the anime went live this weekend with episode 57. It was there fans learned all about Grisha Jaeger’s past and how he came from humanity beyond the walls. As it turns out, the Attack on Titan universe just got way more complicated, but one thing stayed the same; Revenge is something that ties the whole series together, and episode 57 got it after Grisha’s younger sister was violently murdered.

The episode reveals a man named Gross was the one who helped feed Grisha’s sister to a pack of dogs as punishment years ago. The young girl’s death led Grisha to revolt against Marley, but his plans were dashed he was sent to Paradis with other rebels after Zeke turned them in. It was there Gross reappeared to force the rebels into becoming Pure Titans, and Grisha watched in awe as a spy pushed the soldier down the wall and into the hands of a hungry Titan.

In the manga, Attack on Titan is not shy about how it handles the moment. Gross is beyond scared at having to face the Titans he just created, and one is quick to snatch him up. As you can see here, this NSFW strips shows the Titan eating Gross’ face in graphic detail, but the anime chose to forego such a scene. Instead, fans watch as Gross is picked up by the hungry Titan, and they are left to piece the rest together as his screams pierce the land. While some are happy Attack on Titan didn’t delve into this graphic moment, others do wish the show had given Gross the fate he deserved in full. The oppressive soldier got joy out of killing Eldians like Grisha’s sister, so it fits him to be eaten alive by one of the Titans he created even if it is unbearably difficult to take in.

