Attack on Titan Shares Close Look at New Final Season Nendoroids

Attack on Titan is now in the works for its third part of the final season, and has shared a close look at some of the new Nendoroids coming to celebrate the anime's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up its run earlier this year with the announcement that it would be continuing with a third part next year. It's going to be quite a wait for fans as the final cliffhanger beforehand teased that Mikasa Ackerman and the others would be taking on Eren Yeager and the Rumbling for the final battle of the anime overall.

While the wait for the third and likely final part of Attack on Titan's final season is going to be a long one, the series is still celebrating in quite a few ways to honor what came before. This includes some new Nendoroids for the new designs fans see in action in the final season such as Mikasa and Eren's makeovers. Not only that, but a new one for Eren's Titan form is currently in the works with Good Smile Company as well. They revealed a close look at these three designs now in the works ahead of Anime Expo this year, and you can check out each of them below:

Anime Expo 2022 Figure Update!



Good Smile Company

Attack on Titan

Nendoroid Mikasa Ackerman: The Final Season Ver.



Stay tuned to for more info!#AttackOnTitan #goodsmile #AX2022 #GSCatAX2022 pic.twitter.com/8giA6q80iv — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 2, 2022

Anime Expo 2022 Figure Update!



Good Smile Company

Attack on Titan

Nendoroid Eren Yeager: The Final Season Ver.



Stay tuned to for more info!#AttackOnTitan #goodsmile #AX2022 #GSCatAX2022 pic.twitter.com/uPXut4mdqb — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 2, 2022

Anime Expo 2022 Figure Update!



Good Smile Company

Attack on Titan

Nendoroid Eren Yeager: Attack Titan Ver.



Stay tuned to for more info!#AttackOnTitan #goodsmile #AX2022 #GSCatAX2022 pic.twitter.com/sxuZVp3IC2 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 2, 2022

Attack on Titan will be returning for Part 3 of the final season some time next year, but it has yet to be officially revealed when fans will be able to see it all go down. It's yet to be confirmed whether or not this will be the final part either, but considering what went down in Part 2, there's likely not much left to adapt from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. In fact, it could even stand to flesh out more of the materials scene from the manga to hopefully better land the ending than it did originally as the anime has added more material to flesh things out in the past.

If you wanted to catch up with Attack on Titan's manga run to get an idea of how it ends, and the anime's run to this point, you can actually find both the anime and manga now available with Crunchyroll. But what do you think of these new Nendoroids for Attack on Titan's final season? What did you think of the new designs for the final season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!