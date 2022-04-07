Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies for Part 3 With Mikasa

One awesome Attack on Titan is celebrating the end of Part 2 of the fourth and final season with Mikasa Ackerman! The fourth and final season of the anime kicked off its second wave of episodes earlier this year, but as the Winter 2022 season rolled on it quickly became clear that there was no way that the anime would be able to fit all of Hajime Isayama’s original manga into its last few episodes. This was confirmed to indeed be the case as the series reached the end of the Part 2 run and confirmed there would be more anime coming next year.

With the final episode of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2, it was officially announced that the anime will be returning for Part 3 of the final season some time next year. While there is no concrete release date or window outside of that year long span, unfortunately, there are lots of reasons to be excited as we’ll finally see how Mikasa and the others approach the final battle of the series. Honoring the end of the latest wave of episodes and readying for the next part is artist @buffbunnymika on Instragram who is showing off a cool Mikasa look in the meantime! Check it out below:

Over the course of Part 2 of the fourth and final season, it was revealed that the real final battle in Attack on Titan will actually be against Eren Yeager himself. Revealing that he had no interest of following Zeke’s plan, Eren instead tapped into the power of the Founding Titan and has unleashing the terror on the Rumbling on the rest of the world. It wasn’t until the final episode of Part 2 that we got to see just what kind of wild genocidal weapon the Rumbling truly is as it’s begun its destructive path around the rest of the world, and Mikasa and the others need to be ready for it.

They have been getting themselves ready for the final battle both emotionally and physically as they try and figure out any way to deal with the Founding Titan’s power, but at the end of the day Mikasa is going to need to make a very important decision when it comes to dealing with Eren himself. We’ll see the results of this with the final moments of the series coming next year, but what do you think? What do you hope to see from Mikasa in the anime’s finale? What did you think of Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Attack on Titan in the comments!