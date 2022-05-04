Attack on Titan Season 4's Dub Unleashes Cliffhanger Finale: Watch

✖

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season wrapped up the second part of its run earlier this year, but fans of the English dub release did not get to experience that stunning final cliffhanger until just recently! The second part of the final season had fans questioning the potential future of the anime as with each new episode it was even more clear that there was no way the episodes would be able to get all of Hajime Isayama's original finale into its run. Then it was confirmed with the final episode that the anime would continue. This unfortunately meant fans were treated to one heck of a cliffhanger.

With Attack on Titan: Final Season preparing to return next year with Part 3 of its run (which will presumably be the true finale for the anime franchise overall), the second part went out with one of the most intense cliffhangers in the series yet. As Eren Yeager continued to unleash the Rumbling on the rest of the world, the final moments of the finale saw this mass of Titan power reach the shores of a neighboring country and teased just how strong it really was. This was the case for the English dub for the anime as well, and you can check it out below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

The Attack Titan (English Dub) pic.twitter.com/sSLkz1i3Rv — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 2, 2022

The final moments of Episode 87 of the anime teased just how much destruction the Rumbling will truly cause. Fans had been teased over the course of the second part that this trampling would indeed destroy the world outside of the island of Paradis as Eren seeks full annihilation. The second part of the final season began Eren's turn into the main antagonist after revealing that his Attack Titan power actually gave him a full look into both his past and future, and thus the Rumbling is his final thrust towards the true "freedom" he's now seeking.

With Part 3 of Attack on Titan: Final Season releasing some time next year (and has yet to set any concrete release of production information as of this writing), now fans of the English dub are unfortunately waiting alongside many others for the next stage of the franchise's grand finale.