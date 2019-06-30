Attack on Titan Announces Fourth and Final Season

It looks like the end is near for Attack on Titan. As the manga nears its final chapter, the story of Eren Jaeger is drawing closer to its last call by the day. And thanks to a brand-new announcement, it seems the end is coming for even the anime.

Yes, that’s right. The final season of Attack on Titan has been announced, and it will be here before fans know it.

Today, the final episode of Attack on Titan season three went live. It was there fans got the news that Attack on Titan would be coming to an end starting in 2020 as its final season would go live. As you can see below, a teaser was added to the season three finale which confirmed the show’s “final season” would debut in Fall 2020.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Release: Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/Z3xZlXV0jv — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 30, 2019

So far, there is no word on who will oversee this final season, but fans are still hopeful WIT Studio will be on board. The company has been producing the anime since day one, but rumors popped up earlier this year that WIT Studio would separated from Attack on Titan after seaon three. No update has been given on any official production shift, so fans are keeping their fans crossed for the best.

As for season three, this latest outing of Attack on Titan has helped cement the anime’s place in history. After a stellar first season, the show did so-so in season two following a rather long hiatus. Now, season three has helped revive the hype surrounding Attack on Titan, so here’s to hoping season four can bring the show home with justice.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.