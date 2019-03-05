‘Attack on Titan’ and ‘Fire Force’ Join Forces in Special Crossover

Attack on Titan is no stranger to promotional crossovers, and the latest one offers up a pretty interested “what if” scenario as the series blends with Atsushi Okubo’s latest series, Fire Force.

Celebrating the return of Attack on Titan‘s third season this April, and the premiere of Fire Force‘s anime adaptation later this year, the two crossover in a special new visual which you can find below.

The two series come together in a special visual going on sale for those lucky fans attending AnimeJapan 2019 later this March. It sees Attack on Titan‘s Eren don a suit from the special fire fighting squad “Fire Force” as he jumps toward a Colossal Titan alongside Fire Force‘s main character Shinra

Though this special crossover begins and ends with this cool visual, fans would definitely jump at the chance to see more of these two worlds colliding. Though there’s currently no concrete release date for Fire Force‘s anime adaptation, there’s quite a bit of fan anticipation backing it up.

Funimation has licensed the series for an English language release in the West, and Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production. Yamato Haishima will be writing the scripts, and Hideyuki Moriota will be designing the characters for the adaptation.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. The series is set to return for the second part of its third season on April 28. As for Fire Force, the series was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and the series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”

