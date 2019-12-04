Attack On Titan Sweepstakes Announced by Kodansha Ahead of the Holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, what better way to ring in the new year than with a titan sized gift for your loved ones? Kodansha Comics, the publishers for Attack On Titan, are offering fans of the world of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps the opportunity to win several items from the white hot anime property. Read on to see just how you can win an amazing Attack On Titan bundle from Kodansha before the start of 2020!

Kodansha Comics shared the upcoming sweepstakes via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that the best way for them to win is to complete a survey through the month of December for a chance to add several manga and comic bundles from the franchise to your collection:

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the month of December, as part of our #kc10yrs spotlight on #attackontitan , one lucky winner will receive a colossal bundle of Attack on Titan goodies! Take the survey by December 31st to win! Survey link: https://t.co/6A6vzPBW1A pic.twitter.com/14hZmqvOmg — Kodansha Comics (@KodanshaUSA) December 3, 2019

Attack On Titan is one of the darkest anime franchises to date, offering a nihilistic, heart wrenching tale of humanity attempting to survive within a set of walls besieged by large naked smiling beings dubbed “Titans”. With the conclusion of the franchise heading our way in both the anime and the manga, there’s no better time to start the series and revisit the terrifying moments of the Survey Corps.

Unfortunately, the ending of Attack On Titan is looking to be just as bleak as the rest of the series, as Eren Jaeger has seemingly gone insane and has vowed to eliminate every member of humanity that doesn’t have Eldian blood pumping through their veins. As Marley and Eldia have fought for generations, Jaeger plans to rip the conflict to bits from its roots, much to the chagrin of pretty much all parties involved!

Will you be entering into Kodansha’s sweepstakes for this Attack On Titan bundle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.