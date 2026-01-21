Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 4 (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen is now powering through the anime’s third season as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, and has dropped the first look at Episode 4 ahead of its premiere later this week. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 is picking up from all of the chaos of the Shibuya Incident seen with the second season, and it has been spending its first few episodes getting Yuji Itadori and the other surviving sorcerers ready to jump head first into even more chaos to come. But there’s still some prep work that needs to be done before then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen laid out all of the complicated rules and things that fans will need to keep track of as Yuji prepares for the Culling Game tournament, it split off the group as they need to make their own preparations from fully jumping into the fights. The most intriguing of which was Maki as she revealed she’s heading for the Zenin Clan in order to get its armory of Cursed Tools. With the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4, it’s teasing a bloody affair. Check out new preview images below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 4 will be making its debut on Thursday, January 22nd, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. And by the looks of these first images revealed on the anime’s official website, the episode itself is going to be focused on Maki as she heads to the Zenin Clan’s hideout to claim the Cursed Tools.

It’s been reported that this next episode in particular will also feature an extended runtime of 28 minutes, which is four minutes longer than the usual broadcast. There’s a particularly hefty section from Gege Akutami’s manga that focuses on Maki during this intense ordeal, so it seems like the anime is preparing to potentially adapt that story within this single episode. If that does indeed turn out to be the case, then fans are in for a big one coming next.

What’s Next for Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen might be a few episodes into its run for the third season (which will ultimately be much shorter than the first and second seasons), but the Culling Game has yet to even begin. Maki is about to go through a life changing kind of episode that somehow surpasses her barely surviving the Shibuya Incident. It’s even wilder when looking at the story as a whole because this is all before the Culling Game fights even kick in.

Yuji and the others have a lot of plans in place to somehow stop Kenjaku’s plan and free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, and need to take place in the Culling Game to also save Megumi’s sister (who is being impacted by Kenjaku’s plan). There’s a lot going to be heading Maki’s way, so fans might want to tune in and see how she faces all of this head on.