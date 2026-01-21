Invincible Season 4 Announces Another Walking Dead Actor Will Join The Cast With New Preview

Invincible’s fourth season is slated to arrive on Amazon Prime Video this March, bringing back Mark Grayson as the titular hero licks his wounds following his devastating fight against Conquest. Last year, the Amazon Prime Video series announced that Lee Pace would be taking on the role of the show’s big bad, Thragg, while Matthew Rhys would take on the part of Dinosaurus. While both the Viltrumite king and the prehistoric genius are threats unto themselves, another villain is set to arrive, voiced by a Walking Dead veteran who has a long history working with Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Danai Gurira, perhaps best known for her role as Michonne in the Walking Dead franchise and Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been confirmed to play the part of Universa in Invincible season four. Sharing an Instagram post from the animated series’ official account, Amazon shared a first look at Universa getting decked by Atom Eve, while also highlighting other big events in season four. The social media account also gave us our first look at an animated Dinosaurus, while also teasing the returns of Omniman, Allen the Alien, the Guardians of the Globe, and more. Even with some major villains threatening the Earth in this upcoming season, Universa is nothing to sneeze at. You can check out the official confirmation below.

Who is Invincible’s Universa?

In the comics, Universa arrived on Earth seeking energy to help save her world, believing it was the only way to make sure her people were safe. Unfortunately for Mark Grayson and Atom Eve, this goal would have meant the death of every man, woman, and child on the planet Earth, at least in her original method of doing so. While not as strong as the likes of Omniman or Thragg, Universa is a powerhouse in her own right and will cause both Mark and Eve some hassle in the upcoming fourth season. Should the Amazon series continue to use the comic book series as its source material, expect Universa to play a part in the show past the next season.

While the upcoming fourth season is hitting some of the marks from the original Image Comic, at least as we can see from the previews, it is exploring new territory at the same time. Creator Robert Kirkman previously discussed how a new storyline was in the works, focusing on Damien Darkblood and the underworld itself.

In discussing the fourth season last year, Kirkman talked about how this new storyline was one that he had originally planned for the comics, but unfortunately, never was able to include in Mark’s story. “In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing,”

