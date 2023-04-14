Humble Bundle Extends Attack on Titan Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Attack on Titan's final episode is planned to release this fall, with Studio MAPPA starting off 2023 with quite the horrific entry in the anime adaptation's history. With the Scout Regiment facing down Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans, the anime series will translate the controversial ending of the manga. Now, if you haven't had the opportunity to read the dark series by Hajime Isayama, Humble Bundle is extending their Attack on Titan sale that lets fans pick up the entire series and beyond.

Aside from the main Attack on Titan series, which has gotten a major boost recently thanks to its Fortnite crossover, the bleak universe created a number of spin-off series that further explored the world that was plagued by the Eldian curse that created the rampaging behemoths. Manga series such as Attack on Titan: Before The Fall, Attack on Titan: No Regrets, and Attack on Titan: The Harsh Mistress of The City help to further detail what living in the walls on the island of Paradis fully entailed. Luckily, if you were looking for more light-hearted fare, entries in this sale including Spoof on Titan and Attack on Titan: Junior High take decidedly different approaches to follow the story of the Scout Regiment.

Attack on Titan: Gotta Catch 'Em All

Kodansha might be one of the biggest competitors to Shonen Jump, printing some major anime franchises including Tokyo Revengers, Cells at Work, and Fire Force to name a few. Attack on Titan stands at the top of the heap when it comes to popularity amongst the Kodansha properties, so it's no surprise to see that the manga publishers are pushing this sale. Now, Humble Bundle has taken the opportunity to extend the current manga sale, allowing readers to pick up the franchise until April 20th of this month.

By popular demand, The Attack on Titan Forever @humble Bundle – featuring all 34 volumes of the original smash hit series, spinoff titles & even light novels – is now extended by 1 week!



Get 71 digital volumes of manga & books for just $25. ENDS 4/20! https://t.co/D9BxtHp0qp pic.twitter.com/LVNdmBbCjn — Kodansha USA (@KodanshaManga) April 13, 2023

Currently, MAPPA has yet to reveal when we can expect the final episode of Attack on Titan to arrive, as the release window has been revealed for this fall but a precise release date is still up in the air. Considering how the previous installment ended as Armin and company face down Eren in his horrifying Founding Titan form, there are fans who are counting down the days until the grand finale. The original manga ending was quite controversial when it arrived, so it will be interesting to see how the anime handles the final moments.