Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Cannot Be Stopped At The Box Office

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack might not have featured predominantly new footage from Studio MAPPA but that hasn’t stopped the compilation film from becoming a big hit in Japan. While it was initially scheduled for a much shorter release, the Attack on Titan film is one that has been extended thanks to the sheer number of anime fans looking to experience the series finale one more time. Following its fourth weekend at the box office, The Last Attack has once again refused to slow down in relation to its box office earnings and given the brutal franchise more profits following its grand finale.

When it comes to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, the series was gaining wide acclaim for several reasons. Alongside remastering old footage from the television series’ final episodes for the big screen, it also featured a wild new “post-credits scene” that was exclusive to the theatrical event. While this new anime scene didn’t hint at a sequel series and/or spin-off, it did feature very radically new takes on Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. During the unique meta-scene, we witness high school versions of Attack on Titan’s main characters, watching the movie for themselves and providing commentary on this universe that isn’t too far off from our own.

Attack On Titan’s Rumbling Box Office Receipts

As of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s fourth weekend at the box office, the anime compilation film has refused to be removed from the top five. Coming it at number four, the nearly two and a half hour long movie has already brought in over $5 million USD in Japan, which is quite the tally considering the footage already aired on the small screen. It goes to show the impact that the Scout Regiment has had on the anime medium that Attack on Titan remains an anime constant following its manga and anime finales.

While Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when the theatrical run will end for The Last Attack, the Attack on Titan movie is making serious moves before it leaves the silver screen. In a hilarious announcement, MAPPA confimed that there will be a special theatrical run beginning this week where audiences will be encouraged, at nine theaters, to “cry” and “weep” as loudly as they can while watching the film. The movie has yet to be confirmed for a North American release though we have to imagine that there are plenty of Western anime fans who would make the trip to theaters to witness the final battle on the big screen.

Attack on Titan’s Unsure Future

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at the idea that he will return for an official sequel series to the Scout Regiment’s brutal world. This fact hasn’t stopped him from creating new art for his beloved franchise and even telling new stories in this universe. Earlier this year, Isayama released a new short story that focused on the earlier days of Captain Levi in Attack on Titan: Bad Boy. While Levi wasn’t fighting against Titans in his childhood days, his life was far from a walk in the park due to his living situation, the loss of his mother, and the lack of funds he would need to survive.

