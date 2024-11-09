Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Shares First Look At New Post Credits Scene

While The Last Attack has been promoting the first, and perhaps last, movie for the Attack on Titan franchise, many have been wondering what the new post-credits scene is. While the movie itself simply takes footage from the final episodes of the anime adaptation and smashes them together into one film, the addition of an entirely new scene had many curious what surprises The Last Attack had in store. While reports were coming in hot and heavy from Japan regarding what this scene entailed, Studio MAPPA has released an official first look at the new scene and it is not what many anime fans were expecting.

If you missed the breakdown of the new post-credits scene, the moment takes place in an alternate universe from the one that introduced fans to the Survey Corps. In the original manga, creator Hajime Isayama wrote and drew original short stories that saw the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin in a very different light. Dubbed “Attack on School Castes“, the short stories saw the anime characters interacting in a high school environment where Titans were not a threat and the trio was able to simply deal with more routine, mundane parts of a normal life. In the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack post-credits scene, viewers see a meta display of the Castes cast watching the film itself and giving it a review.

Attack on Titan: The Final FINAL Scene

During this new post-credits scene, Eren, Mikasa, and Armin of the School Castes universe share their thoughts on the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack movie itself. While Mikasa was a fan of the film, Armin was struggling with aspects of the movie that didn’t answer some burning questions. In an adorable scene, Eren didn’t so much give a review of the movie’s plot but rather was simply excited to see the film with his friends and hopes that there will be a sequel that the three can see in the future. This post-credits scene might not be the ground-shattering, sequel teasing moment that anime fans were hoping for, but it’s an emotional one all the same.

The idea that another universe has an Eren, Armin, and Mikasa that are still fast friends, living their best lives, is a fantastic one. It will be interesting to see if Studio MAPPA one day translates all of the Attack on School Castes as there are more where this post-credits scene came from. You can check out the new images from Attack on Titan: The Last Attack below.

MAPPA

mappa

The Dreams of an Attack on Titan Sequel Are Dead

This new post-credits scene was one that many believed might hint at a new future for the Attack on Titan franchise. While the original series finale hinted that the Titan cycle would continue as a mysterious child in the future stumbled upon Eren’s grave, creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at creating new stories following this character. Luckily, Isayama is more than willing to return on occasion should a story be percolating in his brain.

Attack on Titan: Bad Boy arrived earlier this year, a short story created by Isayama that explored the early days of Captain Levi. While this story didn’t feature much in the way of Titans, it did live up to the brutal standards that the series has displayed in its history.

