Attack on Titan Is Asking Fans to Cry During The Last Attack

We’ve all sat down to watch the latest anime and found ourselves surprisingly shedding a tear or two. The medium that casual audiences condemn for being “Japanese cartoons for children” features some of the most emotional stories ever told. Well, like a warm blanket in the night, Attack on Titan says it’s okay, but in fact, they encourage it. The Last Attack is currently screening in Japanese theaters. Much like Wicked fans being unable to control the urge to sing during screenings, Attack on Titan fans are understandably emotional when watching the final movie in the franchise.

Per Attack on Titan: The Last Attack‘s official website, it’s now okay to cry in theaters, at least during certain screenings. As well as the normal screenings in Japan, select theaters will hold “tear-jerker” showings. These special event screenings allow fans to cry, sob, ball, weep, and wail as loud as they like. The official description on the site reads: “To celebrate the huge success of the movie “Attack on Titan” finale THE LAST ATTACK, we have decided to hold a tear-jerking screening! It will be a screening where you can cry while watching, so please bring tissues and handkerchiefs and we look forward to seeing you there!”

If you’re planning on visiting Japan next month, book your stay for either December 4 or December 11, as that’s when the screenings take place. In addition to permission to cry in public (which is incentive enough), attendees will also be gifted a key visual sticker, although the artwork has not been revealed.

Omnibus movies have become a controversial subject among anime fans. While some enjoy seeing their favorite shows retold in a different format, others see them as lazy collages of pre-existing episodes. Thankfully, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack features some brand-new footage. As well as compiling “The Final Chapters Special 1” and “The Final Chapters Special 2,” the film also contains a brand new post-credits scene. Thanks to Studio MAPPA, we know what to expect when The Last Attack inevitably lands on US shores (hopefully in 2025).

The scene in question doesn’t set up any future spin-offs, sequels, prequels, or other types of story. Instead, it is set in the Attack on School Castes universe, which depicts Erin, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of the Survey Corps as high school students. In a surprisingly meta move, the scene shows the beloved (provided you can overlook war crimes) trio in a theater watching The Last Attack. After the credits roll, the friends discuss the movie before leaving.

The Last Attack has been a phenomenal success in Japan. During its opening weekend, the film dethroned Venom: The Last Dance for the number one spot in the Japanese box office. At the time of writing, The Last Attack has grossed $3.5 million at the Japanese box office and is poised for similar success when it eventually releases in the West.

Will you be watching The Last Attack? And do you plan on re-watching Attack on Titan before the movie releases?