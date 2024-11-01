Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie Hints at New Post Credits Scene in Shocking Reveal

When Attack on Titan announced that it would be releasing its final episodes on the silver screen, many anime fans wondered if “The Last Attack” would have anything new for viewers. While the upcoming film that arrives in Japan on November 8th has confirmed that footage will be remastered for the event, MAPPA has confirmed a big new piece of info for Scout Regiment enthusiasts. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is already touting a new post-credits scene for the movie, leaving many to wonder if the brutal franchise might be setting the stage for a new anime project.

Attack on Titan’s final chapters were one that had quite the release schedule. When Studio MAPPA took the reins for the production house responsible for seasons one through three, Wit Studio, it decided to split the fourth and final season into segments. The episodes were released over several years, eventually leading to the “Final Chapters” which saw Eren Jaeger unleash the Rumbling upon the world. Thanks to the events of the final installments, it makes sense that these battles would work best on the big screen. While the initial series finale had a post-credits scene or two, fans can now speculate what the new animated scene will be.

The Last Attack’s Post-Credit Scene Explained

Attack on Titan’s first, and perhaps only, movie released a virtual card that confirms a new post-credits scene will be attached to the movie. The original post-credits scenes for the series finale focused on Eren Jaeger’s grave, showing Mikasa and the Scouts visiting it from time to time over the years. Eventually, viewers were treated to a scene that took place far into the future, seeing a child make their way to the tree beneath where Eren’s burial site sat. This scene hinted that the cycle was preparing to start once again as the mysterious child might find themselves following in the footsteps of Ymir and Eren Jaeger.

MAPPA

On the sequel front, Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at the franchise releasing any new manga chapters in the future. While the mangaka has revisited the universe recently thanks to the short story, “Attack on Titan: Bad Boy“, this was less of a sequel and more of a prequel that further explored Captain Levi’s youth. If this new post-credits scene truly hints at a sequel series, it will have plenty of fans wondering just where the franchise would go in the future.

Attack on Titan Stories That Could Be Animated

While Attack on Titan’s main story has ended, there is a major spin-off that has never received an anime adaptation. Attack on Titan: Before The Fall is a light novel series that first arrived as a light novel in 2011 and garnered three volumes, with a subsequent manga release getting seventeen volumes. The story takes place seventy years before the events of the main series, exploring the life of Angel, one of the creators of the 3-D maneuver gear that was a major lifesaver for the Survey Corps. The series also focuses on an unfortunate boy named Kuklo, who has been deemed “Titan’s Son” thanks to his mysterious origins. If there were one major story that needs to be animated under this universe’s umbrella, it’s this one.

Whether Attack on Titan does return with a new anime project or not, the series is one that has had a lasting impact on the medium. The upcoming movie has yet to reveal if it will be hitting North America but there are plenty of Western fans hoping

