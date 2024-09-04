Attack on Titan Stars Reunite in Studio Ahead of Mystery Project Reveal

Attack on Titan is on the move even though its run has come to an end. It has been years since Hajime Isayama closed his hit manga, and last year, MAPPA Studios brought the anime to an end. Eren's journey is over, but still, the franchise lives on. This month, Attack on Titan will mark its 15th manga anniversary, and all eyes are on the anime's stars ahead of a special project announcement.

The update comes from Masafumi Mima of all people, the sound designer behind Attack on Titan. The exec took to social media this week to share a photo that made netizens do a double take. It seems Attack on Titan has brought its three stars to the recording studio once again, and the reunion has fans speculating about an anime comeback.

After all, the photo snapped by Mima bring Yuki Kaji to light as the voice actor oversees Eren Yeager in the anime. The star is joined by Yui Ishikawa, the voice of Mikasa, as well as Armin's own Marina Inoue. The pair have not been together for Attack on Titan since MAPPA wrapped its anime run, so this recent reunion has sparked tons of chatter.

After all, Attack on Titan did announce a mysterious project is in the works. The manga's social media pages were quick to tout the secret project ahead of its 15th anniversary on September 9. At this point, no word has been given about the mysterious project, but this studio update has fans buzzing about an anime comeback. From an OVA to a live-reading, the team behind Attack on Titan is staying busy even though the series is long over.

Where to Catch Up on Attack on Titan

Now if you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, you can catch up with the series easily enough. Isayama began work on Eren's story more than a decade ago under Kodansha. The publisher oversees the story's release in English, and when it comes to the anime, Attack on Titan is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

