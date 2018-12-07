‘Attack On Titan’: Live-Action Producers Comment On Hollywood’s Adaptation

Attack on Titan may have entered its final arc in the manga, but the franchise has plenty of life left to live. Not only is its anime just halfway done with its third season, but Hollywood will be giving it a live-action makeover. Now, the feature’s producers are opening up about the project.

For those unaware, reports went live this year confirming Attack on Titan is heading to Hollywood. Warner Bros. will oversee the project with Kodansha, and a recent magazine by the publisher has shared two quotes from the live-action film’s producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Opening up about the project, David Heyman (Harry Potter) was the first producer to give a comment about the adaptation. (via SNK News)

“For Mr. Isayama to entrust such a significant series to us is an incredible honor. Please look forward to the English adaptation we will bring to the silver screen,” Heyman said.

As for Oka, the producer had the following message to share with fans: “Congratulations to the anime on its third season. As a fan myself, it is a great honor to be part of Mr. Isayama’s fantastic work. I will dedicate my heart to making a film that doesn’t betray the expectations of Mr. Isayama and fans.”

For fans, the comments give them a glimpse into the kind of talent Warner Bros. has tapped. Heyman has proved himself on massive projects before, and Oka dipped into live-action anime awhile back with Netflix’s Death Note. Now, the duo are teaming together with other producers under Warner Bros. to bolster Attack on Titan, and they will be working alongside the manga’s editor each step of the way.

Of course, fans of Attack on Titan is no stranger to live-action. A set of adaptations were made in Japan of the thrilling series, but both movies were largely panned by fans and critics. Now, Hollywood hopes it can turn around its own vetted anime curse to do Attack on Titan justice, and it seems the series’ creator has faith. After all, Hajime Isayama released his own statement about the film, and the artist hopes fans will be able to openly support the project.

“Regarding the film adaptation, many years have already passed since our initial negotiations started — but finally this day has come,” Isayama wrote.

“First of all, I want to thank all the individuals who put great effort into making today a reality. Thank you for everything you’ve done so far, and please continue to support us from now on.”

How do you think this adaptation will play out…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.