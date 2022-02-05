Attack On Titan Summary of Episode 81 Surfaces

Attack On Titan has mostly focused on Eren fighting against the wild forces of the army of Marley, combating the likes of Reiner, Pieck, and Porco in their Titan forms. With the youngest Jaeger able to make contact with his brother Zeke and travel through time as a result of using the power of the Founding Titan, a new episode description points at some major unexpected developments to come before the series takes a bow.

If you’ve been following Attack On Titan from the beginning, you definitely might have the feeling that this story isn’t set to have a happy ending, but you might be surprised at just where the story is headed now that Eren and Zeke have found themselves face to face with Ymir the Founding Titan. As the second half of the final season only has a few episodes left before it draws to a close, fans are now left wondering if the story will be finished with a “Part 3” or if we should anticipate a theatrical release to finish the unexpected battle that is to come to wrap Hajime Isayam’s dark franchise.

Be forewarned, the episode synopsis for Attack On Titan Episode 81 has some major spoilers within it, so if you want to move forward without having anything ruined for you, turn back now as Eren’s future and the future of the war between Paradis and Marley is about to take a turn:

“The Earth rumbled and rumbled. A cloud of dust rises to the sky. A flock of giants moving ahead. The walls of the island were gone now. No one will be able to stop Eren until he exterminates the life that exists there from this world.”

Zeke made a fatal mistake it seems in taking his brother to the past, with Eren pushing his father to commit horrible acts to place the youngest Jaeger in the right place at the right time. With Eren planning to commit genocide on the world at large, this now places the Scout Regiment into the toughest spot of their lives.

What do you think of this shocking episode description?

Via Spy_BC