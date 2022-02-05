Attack on Titan Preview Teases a Look Into the Titans’ Past

Attack on Titan is setting up a much deeper exploration of the Founder and the Titans’ past with the preview for the next episode of the series! The fourth and final season has been in the midst of some major reveals for the franchise ever since the series came back for Part 2, and these reveals have been shaking the foundations of the series as a whole. But while the series is getting ready for the end game, there are still many more questions needed to be answered about how all of the past ties into the present. It seems like the series is getting ready to answer those questions.

The newest episode of the series had some of the biggest yet as it revealed some major new information about Eren Yeager and the secret ability within the Attack Titan, and with that power fans also got the best look at Grisha’s past yet. At the same time, the series is only starting to scratch the surface of what the past of the series has to offer as there are so many things needing to be answered about the newly introduced founder and more. But that’s the major tease for Episode 80 of the series. Check it out below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1487906764867928064?s=20&t=m_3qk6kMeyJpKpCysU7TzQ

Episode 80 of Attack on Titan is titled “From You, 2,000 Years Ago” and it’s described as such, “This is the story of those who have been resisting, fighting, and advancing for 2,000 years. Who was it that started the story? Eren speaks to Ymir, the founder who continues to walk: “You’ve been waiting 2,000 years for someone.” It seems like following the newest episode using the Paths to explore Eren and Grisha’s combined past, we’ll soon be seeing even more about the Titans themselves.

With the series getting ready for its final climax and Eren ramping up for some kind of grand plan that scared the heck out of his father, there are many things to look forward to in this coming episode and the future episodes to come. This means the series is going to be picking up speed over the next few weeks, so fans will definitely need to catch up to see how it all comes to an end.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's next episode? How are you liking the final season of the series so far?