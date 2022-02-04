Attack on Titan Sets English Dub Release Date for Season 4 Part 2

Attack on Titan has officially confirmed the English SimulDub release date for the second part of the fourth and final season! The series made its grand return earlier this year as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and as the weeks have rolled on, many fans of the English dub release of the series had been wondering when they would be able to check out the new episodes for themselves. A major recent update on that matter came when the series was confirmed to be returning to Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, and now the streaming dub release date has been set too.

Funimation and Crunchyroll have officially announced that the English SimulDub release of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 officially begins on Sunday, February 13th (the day after it airs on Adult Swim’s Toonami block). This means that fans will not only have new episodes of the original Japanese audio release of the series to look forward to, but a new episode of the dub for those wanting to re-experience the series’ wild events in a new way. Beginning with Episode 76, the English SimulDub features a returning cast and crew when it debuts on both services.

The cast of Attack on Titan‘s English dub breaks down as such:

Bryce Papenbrook – English voice of Eren Jaeger

Josh Grelle – English voice of Armin Arlelt

Trina Nishimura – English voice of Mikasa Ackermann

Robert McCollum – English voice of Reiner Braun

Jason Liebrecht – English voice of Zeke Jaeger

Mike McFarland – English voice of Jean Kirstein

Clifford Chapin – English voice of Conny Springer

Kellen Goff – English voice of Porco Galliard

Amber Lee Connors – English voice of Pieck Finger

Lindsay Seidel – English voice of Gabi Braun

Bryson Baugus – English voice of Falco Grice

Griffin Burns – English voice of Colt Grice

Anairis Quiñones – English voice of Yelena

Zeno Robinson – English voice of Onyankopon

Jessica Calvello – English voice of Hange Zoë

Matt Shipman – English voice of Floch Forster

Bryn Apprill – English voice of Historia Reiss

Chris Hury – English voice of Grisha Yeager

Matthew Mercer – English voice of Captain Levi

