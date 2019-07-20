Attack On Titan Sacrifices SPOILER To Save A Friend

Attack On Titan is not scared in nixing characters left and right. While the anime series has done an amazing effort in translating the events of the manga, its tough to convey the horror of the situations presented here in the manga. While these events will surely take place in the upcoming fourth and final season, it doesn’t stop us from feeling horror right at this moment from the manga. In a last act of altruism, Porco, the last Jaw Titan, attempted to save the life of Reiner, the Armored Titan, by sacrificing himself to the new Titan Falco.

With the Survey Corps attempting to defeat the nation of Marley in this final act of Attack On Titan, Zeke Jaeger and Reiner have seen better days. With Zeke laying on the ground and awakening the Eldian Titans within proximity, the young boy Falco becomes a Titan himself and begins attacking the Armored Titan. With his jaw placed squarely on Reiner’s nape, the only option for his survival is the last minute save from his friend Porco.

Porco, who is beyond messed up at this point, doesn’t even have enough strength to heal his wounds, which has become a Titan trademark at this point. Appearing in horrific shape with large parts of his body now gone, Falco immediately lets go of Reiner and swallows Porco, becoming the new “Jaw Titan”, one of the Nine Titans that has yet to appear in the anime proper. Surely, the fourth season will act as the landing ground for this twisted monstrosity.

With Titans and Survey Corps members falling at an astonishing rate, we’ll all have to stay tuned to Attack On Titan’s finale to see just who will make it to the end of the series.

