Attack On Titan Answers Whether Annie Regrets Her Actions

With Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps in a VERY different place in the manga from where they were at the end of the third season of Attack On Titan’s television show, it’s clear that the ending of the series will be an explosive finale for a franchise that prides itself on pulling the rug out from its fans. As the world shutters in response to Eren’s plan, the Female Titan has awoken from her “self-imposed” imprisonment following her initial fight with Eren’s “Attack Titan” form from the finale of the first season. Now, the latest chapter of Attack On Titan dives into whether or not Annie feels remorse for the actions that she has committed during her life.

The latest chapter sees Eren Jaeger’s plan continuing to go into effect, as the Titans within the walls burst free, and the city where the Survey Corps were all born suffers as a result. With the populace debating whether to follow Eren, despite relatives and friends being killed in the process, or turn against him, Annie has freed herself from the crystalline prison that she was trapped in during the conclusion of the first season. Encountering the young soldier, Hitch, Annie travels with her after threatening to unleash her Titan form.

As Hitch chats with Annie, the former learns that the Female Titan was awake and could hear everything that Hitch said during her “coma”. When Hitch asks Annie if she feels regret for the people she killed and the harm she had brought upon the lives of her former friends, the Titan responds that she feels “nothing”. It’s clear that Annie’s mindset is a terrifying one, feeling no remorse or empathy for those around her. Whether this is caused by a psychosis, the lessons imparted upon her by Marley, or simply severe depression is yet to be seen.

