‘Attack on Titan’ May Be Preparing For A Colossal Surprise

Attack on Titan is giving fans plenty to look forward to this year. Not only will the series debut its third season in a few months, but its manga is entering a truly action-packed arc. With the series preparing for a new chapter, fans are looking at its latest manga update for hints, and readers think Attack on Titan has a colossal surprise in store.

So, clearly — spoilers below!

If you are caught up with Attack on Titan, then you know chapter 102 had a lot to cover. The dense read went live a few weeks ago, and it saw Eren Jaeger continue is assault on Marley with the help of the Survey Corps.

The chapter didn’t hold back its destructive leanings, and Marley suffered for it. After taking out hundreds, Eren was forced to shift back into the Attack Titan thanks to the War Hammer Titan. The pair fought while the Survey Corps took care of Marley’s military on the ground, and it was those soldiers who made fans double take.

Chapter 102 showed members of the Survey Corps light up beacons as they continued their attack on Marley. The group made sure to set up the lights at strategic locations, and many wondered what the indicators were for. With the manga’s next chapter on the horizon, audiences are racking their brains for theories, and many think the lights are going to signal the Colossal Titan’s point of entry into the war.

So far, Armin has been missing from the battle, but fans know Paradis would not war with Marley without the boy since he wields the Colossal Titan now. Fans think there’s a good chance the indicators are meant to be drop points for Armin to either fall towards when he enters the fray. As for others, they think the lights are meant to indicate targets Armin is meant to take out while he’s shifted. For now, fans can only guess until Attack on Titan updates its manga for real later this week.

