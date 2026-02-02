3 Years on, A Devastating Crunchyroll Anime Is Coming to Theaters, But There’s a Catch

One of the most acclaimed Shojo series of all time, Fruits Basket, released an anime reboot in 2019, and it became a major hit. Based on Natsuki Takaya’s 1998 classic Shojo manga, the series released a controversial anime adaptation in 2001, which deviated from the original story. Unlike the original anime, which was released in 2001, the reboot adapted most of the story, following Tohru Honda as she meets members of the Sohma family, including those possessed by the Zodiac spirits. While the reboot anime doesn’t leave any loose ends in the main story, it leaves out the backstory of Tohru’s parents, Kyoko and Katsuya. The anime briefly glimpsed the tragic fate that befell Tohru’s parents, but never fully explained how and when they met.

A prequel film, Fruits Basket: Prelude, was released less than a year after the anime’s finale. Right around the time for this year’s Valentine’s Day, Crunchyroll Anime Nights outing is bringing the film back to theaters in the United States and Canada. The special screening with the English-dubbed version of the film will be held for only one day on February 16th, 2026. The information comes from the official website of Crunchyroll, where you can also find links to the tickets to attend the screenings. The screening will be held in a limited number of theaters, so don’t forget to grab yours now.

Fruits Basket: Prelude Is One of The Most Heartbreaking Films on Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Kyoko’s story about her younger days and how she met Katsuya is told through flashbacks while Kyo and Tohru live together in a new city after graduating high school. Although she died before the main story even began, she remains a prominent character in the series, as she taught kindness and many values to her daughter. She completely fell apart after the untimely death of her husband and was unable to look after her daughter for a while.

However, thanks to Tohru’s persistence, Kyoko managed to get back on her feet and support her daughter the best she could. Kyoko carried on with memories of Katsuya as she raised Tohru until she died in a tragic accident shortly before the main story began. Whether it’s Tohru, her friends, or even Katsuya’s father, she is remembered as a radiant person who was always smiling. However, Kyoko had to deal with many hardships in her teenage years, as she was rejected by her own parents and everyone around her.

She lived as a delinquent for a while and even jeopardized her future. She met Katsuya, who was a trainee teacher, and eventually fell in love with him. The story journeys as she leaves her family and embraces her feelings for Katsuya. The film also captures her struggles as she explores motherhood while feeling incapable of being a good mother due to her past trauma. All seasons of the anime reboot and the prelude film are streaming on Crunchyroll.

