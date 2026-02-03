Naruto: All Great Ninja War Explained

The story of Naruto is set on the premise of recurring wars destroying the peace of the people. For centuries, Shinobi Clans have waged wars against each other for various reasons, and the world barely clung to the fragile hope for peace. While Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha established the Hidden Leaf Village with the intention of advocating for peace and mutual understanding, the era they envisioned was completely out of reach. Since the Leaf Village was established, several others followed the example and allied themselves with one another. As a result, instead of a single clan going against the others, the Great Wars began happening across the world, where Hidden Villages banded together.

The world was already struggling with the aftermath of the three consecutive Great Wars when the story began. During the final stretch of the main story, the Fourth Great Ninja War began, where instead of raising their weapons against one another, the Shinobi nations joined forces to fight against Madara Uchiha. Each of the four Great Ninja Wars contributes significantly to the story, so here’s what really happened.

4) The Hidden Leaf Village Lost Two Hokages in The First Great Ninja War

This was the first war that occurred shortly after the establishment of the Five Great Nations. The war plunged the world into chaos, and it never knew peace until the end of the main story. The Hidden Leaf Village lost Hashirama Senju, their First Hokage, sometime during this war, although the reason behind his death remains unexplained. Not long after Hashirama’s death, his brother, Tobirama, who became the Second Hokage, cleared a path for his squadmates. He knew he was walking right into the enemy’s trap, but had no choice but to sacrifice himself if he wanted his squad to live. Tobirama appointed Hiruzen as the Third Hokage, entrusting the Village’s future into his hands.

3) The Second Great Ninja War Gave Birth to The Legendary Sannin

Approximately 10 years after the first war, the Villages were at war with each other. There’s very little information about what transpired during that time, although it did help the three legendary Sannin gain fame. While they may not have won against Hanzo, their bravery and the fact that they lasted long in front of him were praised across the globe. It was also during that war that Jiraiya noticed Nagato Uzumaki’s powers and trained the boy along with his most trusted friends, Yahiko and Konan.

2) The Third Great Ninja War Featured Many Tragedies

Considering that the third war took place around 10 years before the main story, it had the most direct impact on the series. Nagato completely went out of control after Yahiko’s death, and his fate was forever sealed. Furthermore, Obito almost died after being crushed by a rock, and those around him never stopped mourning the young Uchiha. Furthermore, Rin died during the war since she refused to be used as a weapon by the Hidden Mist Village.

1) The Fourth Great Ninja War Ensured Peace Between Nations

It took the Shinobi world several decades, but due to Madara’s threat, they had to join hands. The Allied Shinobi forces fought against the White Zetsu Army, the Reanimated Shinobi, and Madara Uchiha. The war was brutal, and thousands of Ninja lost their lives. However, it also features some of the most intense moments in the series as the war keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

