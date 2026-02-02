Crunchyroll Just Dropped New Dub Episodes for 2026’s Coolest Anime

Crunchyroll just dropped some new English dubbed episodes for one of the coolest anime that fans can see in action this year. English dubs have changed quite a lot in these last few years as while they used to come with a number of changes to the original language version, more modern English dubs are localized to be more in line with the original creative intent. The production of these English dub releases have also sped up considerably to meet the demand of those fans who have grown to prefer dubbed anime too.

So it’s good news for fans of the English dub release for Digimon Beatbreak as it has released a new batch of episodes to check out right now. Though it’s not in the same release schedule as many of the other dubs that Crunchyroll is going to be releasing through the Winter 2026 anime schedule (many of which have been delayed due to the recent Winter storm in Texas), Digimon Beatbreak has dropped another five episodes that will help fans get through even more of its first half with this latest update.

Digimon Beatbreak Releases New English Dub Episodes

NEW English Dub Episodes of DIGIMON BEATBREAK arrives TONIGHT! 🔥

“I’ll build a future where Digimon and humans can coexist.”

Digimon Beatbreak Episodes 6-10 are now available with an English dub, and this comes a little over a month after the debut of its first five episodes. This is a rather steady schedule for the ongoing anime, which is now in the midst of its second half now streaming with Crunchyroll. Originally premiering as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule last year, the anime has continued through the Winter 2026 slate with the second half of its debut season showing off more of its new generation of kids.

The main voice cast for the Digimon Beatbreak English dub includes Zeno Robinson as Tomoro Tenma, Risa Mei as Gekkomon, Cristina Vee as Reina Sakuya, Courtney Shaw as Chiropmon, Jalen Askins as Kyo Sawashiro, and Cory Yee as Murasamemon. There are more characters introduced with each new episode, but that’s especially true as the dub nears the end of its first half. Because what has been seen for Digimon Beatbreak thus far in its second half, a whole new crew has shown up.

What Is Digimon Beatbreak?

Digimon Beatbreak is a whole new era for the Digimon anime franchise. Rather than following a few chosen DigiDestined as seen in many of the releases from the past, this current generation of the anime instead follows a group of outlaws who are using their partner Digimon to take out monsters who go after the digital footprint of civilians. Its main hero, Tomoro, has a brother who has been eaten by one of these roaming Digimon and thus sets out on a journey to recover his brother’s data.

It’s a series where groups of bounty hunters go after bountied Digimon and their partners in order to make money, and it seems like a different kind of Digimon show than fans have ever gotten to see in action before. But as it continues to work through its debut season, we’re about to see even more surprises in action before it’s all said and done at the end of the day.

