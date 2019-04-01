‘Attack On Titan’ Updates Fans On Next Manga Chapter

It looks like things are about to heat up for Attack on Titan. Not only is the anime poised to make a comeback this month with season three, but the title is eyeing a new publication date.

After all, it is time for Attack on Titan to send out chapter 116, and fans were updated on it over the weekend.

Over on Twitter, fans heard from Kawakubo Shintaro about Attack on Titan and its progress. The manga editor clued fans in on where creator Hajime Isayama is with the new chapter, and it was all good news for fans.

“Attack on Titan‘s manuscript for the May issue has been completed,” the editor wrote.

This announcement let fans know Attack on Titan is operating as planned. These days, the manga is deep into its final arc as tensions between Paradis and Marley have come to a head. With the fate of the Eldians in flux, fans were shocked to see Eren turn dark side by aligning with Zeke Jaeger and defecting from Paradis’ military. His rebel soldiers have taken over the country as Eren and Zeke appear to be planning an all-out assault against Marley to wipe out the Eldians by any means. So, as you can guess, fans are rather anxious to get their hands on this brand-new chapter.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

