Attack On Titan Cliffhanger Sees Armin Question His Best Friend for the Last Time

✖

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga has thrown the Survey Corps directly into the path of Eren Jaeger for what might be the final time, and his former friends are steeling themselves for the physical battle against their former friend, with Armin asking Eren what might be his last question. With Eren acquiring the power of the Founding Titan, he now has the ability to control a wall of Titan known as the Rumbling, attempting to push forward his "euthanasia plan" to eradicate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, Chapter 134, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into season four spoilers!

The question that Armin asks Eren, as both himself and his fellow members of the new version of the Survey Corps careen toward the unfortunate antagonist, is one that he's presented to him before:

"What part of you is free?"

(Photo: Kodansha)

Of course, freedom has been something that the pair of former best friends have been searching for since their younger days, long before they joined the Survey Corps, but the world had different plans for them both. While Armin has done his best to save his countrymen, inheriting the power of the Colossal Titan, Eren is attempting to do the same, albeit in a far more evil way. This chapter has brought us what is clearly the final battle, not just having Armin and his friends facing off against Eren, but Reiner squaring off against Eren's brother, Zeke, aka the Beast Titan!

Redemption doesn't seem to be in the cards for Eren Jaeger unfortunately, as the finale of the series has seen the former hero responsible for the death of millions beneath the feet of the rampaging wall of Titans in the Rumbling! With the final season set to arrive thanks to Studio MAPPA later this year, it will be interesting for fans to see these events play out in the anime!

What do you think of Armin's final question to Eren? Do you think that the younger Jaeger has any chance at redemption following his terrifying actions? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans created by Hajime Isayama!