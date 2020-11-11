Attack on Titan's Newest Chapter Reveals Highest Death Toll Yet

✖

Attack on Titan is speeding toward its finale, and the newest chapter really cemented this with the highest death toll in the series yet. The final arc of the series has taken a sharp turn as series creator Hajime Isayama has set the stage for the series finale with a final battle between Eren and the last remnants of humanity. With Eren firmly placing himself as the final antagonist of the series, he has completely bonded with the power of the Founding Titan and is setting the Titans (formerly within the walls) stomping across the world.

While previous chapters have given brief updates on just how gruesome the Rumbling has been, because we have been focused on Mikasa and the Survey Corps fans have yet to see how much damage Eren has truly caused. This all changed with the newest chapter of the series, however, which opens with a harrowing look at the mass genocide of the people across the world.

Chapter 134 of the series starts with a full look at the Rumbling as the Titans continue walking across the world and killing everyone outside of Paradis. With a look at the various regions of people we have yet to see in the series, it's an even more shocking display as all fans can see is everyone trying to run from their inevitable death. While some run, others pray to try and make peace with their respective ends.

But then it's made all the more brutal as we see all of these people stomped to death by the Titans. It gets particularly distressing when those running from the Titans eventually reach a cliff. As they continue to run and push one another, many begin to fall off the side of the cliff while the others are left to be stomped on. It's a chilling look at just how much Eren has done.

What this accomplishes, however, is clearly cementing Eren as the final villain of the series. While Mikasa and the others were trying to appeal to Eren just shortly before, this display proves that no matter what choice Eren makes at the end of the series he's already caused an apocalypse. Regardless of where the series goes from here, it's clearly the end of the world.

