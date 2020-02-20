Attack On Titan Sees Eren’s Home Fall Into Civil War

Attack On Titan is entering its end game, with the nations of Marley and the people of Eldian descent clashing like never before. With 2020 marking the end of the series in the manga and the beginning of the fourth and final season of the anime later this year, fans are brainstorming to see how the dark anime storyline will come to a close. In the recent storyline of the manga, the power struggle has shifted in a most unexpected direction, adding new problems to the lives of both the Survey Corps and the nation of Marley! Now, as this brand new status quo sets in, a Civil War has begun among the people of Eldian ancestory.

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for the 126th chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga, you’ll want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The current stakes of the world of both Marley and Eldia have never been higher, with Eren Jaeger inheriting the power of the Founding Titan! Unfortunately for the world at large, Eren has seemingly gone made with his new found abilities and has promised to kill anyone that doesn’t have Eldian blood flowing through their veins. With this new proclamation, the citizens within the walls begin to wonder just what they should do moving forward and the opinions are the very definition of mixed.

Many people with Eldian blood running through their veins look at Eren’s new status as a godsend, finally taking vengeance against the people of Marley that have tormented and killed them for so long. The Survey Corps is in a very different mindset however as they aren’t taking too kindly to the fact that Eren has vowed to kill both the innocent and the guilty alike that just so happen to not have the ability to transform into Titans.

The Survey Corps is currently split among many different locales, with Levi and Hange on the outskirts of Marley and Armin, Mikasa, and Connie having returned home in realizing that there’s nothing they could do to stop Eren even if they wanted to. As the chapter comes to a close however, the Survey Corps unites under the idea that Eren must be stopped in order to save the world!

What did you think of this most recent chapter of Attack On Titan? Which side are you on when it comes to the current Civil War?