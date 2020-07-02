The Most Anticipated Scenes Of Attack On Titan's Fourth Season

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan will be brought to life thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, and with the manga already telling a lot of the stories that will be premiering in this upcoming arc, fans can already begin thinking about how some of these major stories will be adapted and we had to throw in our thoughts on which scenes we are most excited to see. The fourth season will see the Survey Corps take a decidedly different course in their goals and see some serious character changes along the way, and we can't wait to see it all animated! Warning! We are going to talk about some MASSIVE SPOILERS for the fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime series, so if you want to go in completely fresh, avoid this article! What are you most excited to see in the fourth season of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans! (Photo: Studio MAPPA)

The Origin of Ymir Perhaps one of the darkest tales in all of Attack On Titan is the origin of Ymir, the Founding Titan who got the ball rolling on the idea of Titans to begin with. For a franchise as dark as Attack On Titan, it's really saying something that the story of Ymir blows away everything else in terms of horror level. While Ymir becoming a Titan is still a story that is somewhat mysterious in what exactly Titans are, her story is relatable if not stomach churning. We have to wonder just how much will be able to be translated into the anime itself considering there are some seriously dark scenes of cannibalism with Ymir's life, but we can't wait to see the origin of the Titans translated into animation.

Eren Jaeger Becomes The Founding Titan The fourth season of Attack On Titan will take Eren Jaeger to a very, VERY dark place, going from the hero that we all thought would bring an end to the war between Marley and Eldia into a villain, who while attempting to stop the war, is doing so by looking to commit genocide. With Eren inheriting the power of the Founding Titan, he unleashes an army of Titans under his control, informing both his friends and his enemies that he will put a stop to the war by killing everyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. Needless to say, the anime franchise that is renowned for its stories that dive into "grey", rather than black and white, is making its characters have to answer some tough questions.

The Forming of the New Survey Corps As mentioned previously, the new goal of Eren Jaeger causes quite the shake up in the world at large, with former enemies becoming friends and a new Survey Corps being born. With the likes of Armin and Mikasa teaming up with the Armored Titan Reiner and the Female Titan Annie, this new version of the heroes of Attack On Titan is unlike anything we've ever seen before and the formation is one as emotional as the group is powerful. Gathering around a camp fire and airing out grievances in order to solidify their partnership, this will definitely be one of the most emotional scenes of the franchise itself.

The Assault On The Port With the formation of the new Survey Corps, this brand new team of unlikely allies are forced to take up arms in order to acquire an airship to make their way directly to the mad Eren. Attacking a port of Marley that has been taken over by Eldian soldiers, Armin, Mikasa, Jean, and Connie are forced to make the insanely difficult decision to fight their countrymen in order to save the country of their enemies. With numerous action beats and insane story segments, this story just wrapped in the manga but we can't wait to see how it plays out in the upcoming anime season.

Eren and Zeke Travel Through Time In order for Eren to acquire the power of the Founding Titan, he does something that is shocking even to the most die hard fans of Attack On Titan: he time travels. Using his connection to the power of the Titans, Eren and his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, travel back in time to not only witness the actions of their father, but also decipher the origins of the Founding Titan, Ymir. During their journey, Eren even is able to change the past, putting some events into motion that will definitely cause some eye popping realizations of fans watching the fourth season.