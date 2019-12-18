Attack On Titan Celebrates New Universal Studios Ride with Anime Promo

Attack On Titan isn’t just one of the biggest anime franchises in the world right now, it also is one of the biggest attractions to be found in Japan’s Universal Studios Theme Park. When fans enter the amusement park, they can experience the city within the walls for themselves and stare down some big Titans while walking around Universal Studios and take in the terror of the franchise. Now, Universal Studios Japan has released a trailer for an upcoming attraction that will drop next year, creating an indoor roller coaster that brings fans into the world of Attack On Titan.

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the newest trailer for the upcoming attraction, Attack On Titan XR Ride, that uses past footage from the anime featuring the lovable scientist Hange as she explains the upcoming indoor roller coaster and what fans can expect when it drops next year in 2020:

New video for Attack on Titan XR Ride (indoor roller coaster) announced for Universal Studios Japan 2020. Hange seems really realllly excited. pic.twitter.com/I5LQUOzdYk — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 9, 2019

This past year, Universal Studios Japan dove into the world of anime moreso than they ever had done before, creating attractions and parts of their park that focused on some of the bigger franchises in the medium. Sailor Moon, Detective Conan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, One Piece, and Shin Godzilla were but a few of the anime that were given either rides or locals within the park itself. Attack On Titan had a “4-D” ride during the “Universal Cool Japan” promotion, swinging in patrons through the nihilistic world.

With next year marking the beginning of the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, it should be interesting to see if elements from the franchise’s much anticipated finale will be incorporated into the upcoming XR Ride. Considering the previous ride took elements from the third season, bringing in the Beast Titan and the titanic battle against him that caused many a death within the Survey Corps.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.