Do You Remember ‘Attack On Titan’s Most NSFW Moment?

Attack on Titan has accumulated more than a few NSFW moments over the years. The franchise is a critically acclaimed one, and it has no qualms with killing off characters. Readers have gotten used to the manga’s staggering body count, but there are some true ‘WTF’ moments hidden away in Attack on Titan.

So, if you don’t remember the horrors of its 63rd chapter, then it may be because you blocked out what went down.

Attack on Titan was nearing the end of its ‘Uprising’ arc when chapter 63 came around, but fans were not ready to see Darius Zackly’s next move. The military leader is known to be a severe man, but he does use his rather blunt personality to help out humanity. However, Zackly does hold a deep disdain for the royal family of Paradis. When the leader was asked to help overthrow Rod Reiss and all his supporters, Zackly jumped at the chance to put officials in their place, and – well – the man did just that in chapter 63.

After the royal family was removed from power after a coup, a minister of the Royal Government is taken into custody by Zackly. The chapter shows the man and his allies were all imprisoned and subjected to torture under Zackly’s watch, but the military leader found a truly sadistic way to break the minister.

If you will recall, the chapter saw Zackly strap the minister to a sadistic machine which forced the prisoner to consume his own feces. “Starting today, you’re going to be digesting all your food in reverse,” the leader tells his gagged prisoner.

“You’ll only be allowed to wear clothes from the knees down. Also, once a week, you’ll be shown to the public like this.”

After calling the device a work of beauty, Zackly goes so far as to say the device “may be the greatest work of art ever conceived.”

Stomaching this truly horrific machine is a hard one for fans to do, and Attack on Titan knows it. Some versions of the manga ended up censoring this scene as the idea of rectal feeding it not a pleasant one to peruse. You know, that’s how most NSFW things tend to go.