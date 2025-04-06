Dragon Ball Super Shares Good News for Its Future

Dragon Ball Super has been on a hiatus since the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama last year, but it seems like the manga might be on the verge of a comeback with some good news from the artist behind the series. Dragon Ball Super went on a hiatus following the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, but the series recently returned with a brand new one-shot chapter earlier this year. This turned out to be an extra part of the Super Hero arc spawned from a leftover idea from Toriyama himself, but there might be even more on the way.

Dragon Ball Super has released a new volume onto shelves in Japan, and the artist behind it has shared some hopeful news for the future. In an interview with the official Dragon Ball website, artist Toyotaro revealed that he’s already drawn characters for the sides of the volumes (that together form one large image) for several more in the future and even hopes to share a look at each of them soon, “By the way, I’ve already drawn the characters after this, so I’ll do my best to show them to everyone soon.”

Will Dragon Ball Super Continue?

Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm whether or not the series will be continuing, but Toyotaro’s comment leaves a hopeful sign that the series is not yet over. Also of note is the fact that with the release of this volume (and thus all of the chapters of the manga to date), Toyotaro also confirms that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc has officially come to an end. Pointing out that the arc has finished rather than the entire manga itself also makes it seem like there’s a future in the works for the rest of the series that has yet to be put in place.

If the series was indeed over, Toyotaro likely would have outright said that the manga has come to an end rather than just the arc. Dragon Ball Super still has a major cliffhanger that needs to be resolved in the future as well, and that’s likely something Toyotaro is also keeping in mind as he included a new look at Black Frieza with the release of this latest volume too. There’s a lot of moving parts that seem to indicate that there’s indeed a future of the series still in the works.

How Could Dragon Ball Super Continue?

As for where the story could go following the end of the Super Hero arc, there is a lot of potential to explore. Dragon Ball Super still has a lot on its plate with the introduction of its multiverse that didn’t exactly go as far as fans might have wanted to see before. Not only is there a multiverse full of potential allies and foes, but there are also plenty of new characters who could show up within Universe 7 too. With gods, time travel, and a multiverse, the sky is the limit for the series.

But if there’s one thing that immediately has to be taken care of, however, is that Frieza cliffhanger. He was revealed to be the strongest warrior in Universe 7, and unlocked a godly new Black Frieza form thanks to training within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber for ten years’ worth of time. With this still lingering overhead, it’s time for Goku to finally settle things with the long running villain who really won’t just stay down no matter how many times he’s been defeated.