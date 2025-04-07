Wind Breaker Kicks Off Season 2 With New Opening: Watch

Play video

One of the most popular delinquent anime from recent years is officially back for a second season with a brand-new opening sequence to hype up returning fans for everything the anime has in store. Wind Breaker‘s new opening is absolutely electrifying, featuring the main cast in variety of high-energy situations, including battling it out in swift cutaway sequences accompanied by a brand-new theme song, “BOYZ” by SixTONES. The new opening is lush, fun, and shows off just how dedicated the production team at CloverWorks is to making the second season hit just as hard as the first.

Wind Breaker is based on an original manga of the same name by Satoru Nii and follows Haruka Sakura, a high school outcast who had a difficult time fitting in with his peers due to his innate social awkwardness and strange appearance – having a split hair color and heterochromia, with one of his eyes being a bright golden color. Despite being treated poorly for much of his youth, Sakura was able to hone his fighting skills and enrolls in Furin High School, which is rumored to be a place where students thrive based on strength, not their academics. Sakura’s new classmates are eccentric, but also extremely complex and deeply care for him and choose to fight with him, not against him.

Wind Breaker Is One of the Best Modern Delinquent Anime That Everyone Should Watch

The delinquent genre has always been a unique niche in the anime and manga industry that explores an extremely interesting cultural dynamic from Japan that, when fictionalized, is often taken to almost hilariously entertaining extremes. Another extremely popular example that rose to popularity in recent years is Tokyo Revengers, a time-bending delinquent series that sees middle school-aged boys forming gangs and engaging in over-the-top turf wars. What Wind Breaker lacks in time travel it more than makes up for in compelling character drama that’s accented beautifully by the fight sequences showcased throughout the first season of the anime.

Each of the main supporting cast that Sakura encounters throughout the series have incredibly compelling character arcs that are never pushed to the side or dropped without proper exploration, or giving that character room to breathe and grow with the overarching narrative. Coupled with CloverWorks’ fluid animation style and vivid color work, Wind Breaker is a gorgeous character study with a delinquent aesthetic that’s great for anime fans that are deeply familiar with the genre, or for those who are looking for a good entry point to experience what the genre is all about. It’s an extremely compelling story with themes of found family and self-love that blends empowerment with physical prowess in street fights.

