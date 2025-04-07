2025’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards Unveils Its Nominees in Latest Update

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have finally returned, and the 2025 nominee list for this year’s event is loaded with incredible shows. From highly-anticipated adaptations to stunning original anime, 2024 was an incredible year for the medium and fans finally have a chance to come together and vote on which of their favorite shows they feel deserve to take home the title of “Anime of the Year”.
Public voiting is officially live for the even on Crunchyroll’s official website for the Anime Awards until April 14, 2025. The winners will be announced on Sunday, May 25 2025 and has a star-studded panel of presenters – all of which are dedicated anime fans from different corners of the entertainment industry.
The 2025 Anime Awards Features a Star-Studded Presenter Lineup
This year’s Anime Awards is bigger than ever, and features an incredibly talented group of presenters from every corner of the entertainment industry. Among the list are Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, a Japanese comedy duo called Chocolate Planet, made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo, Dean Fujioka, Kanata Hongo, a prolific actor whose featured in a number of live-action anime adaptations, Japan Academy Award winning actress Mayu Matsuoka, Saya Ichikawa, Award-winning Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar, Ben Whittaker, a professional boxer, Italian singer-songwriter Damiano David, internet sensation Ironmouse, d4vd, Rina Sawayama, Chloe Kim, global drag star Plastique Tiara, Paloma Mami, and a Pioneering anime YouTuber that goes by Gigguk.
Hiroki Totoki, the CEO of Sony Group Corporation will be delivering opening remarks at the ceremony, which will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer John Kabira. Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, commented on this year’s event, stating: “Anime continues to deeply resonate emotionally with fans, and anime’s biggest night of the year is sure to invoke a lot of joy and pride amongst the anime community—fans and creators alike. This year’s nominees represent more than 50 series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios.”
Every Nominee For the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards
As previously mentioned, this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards is loaded with incredible series produced by 35 different animation studios. While every new or returning show is bound to be someone’s favorite, the nominees for 2025 exemplify some of the very best anime that released over the year, giving them the opportunity to be recognized for their animation, soundtracks, voice acting, and so much more.
The nominees for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards include:
Anime of the Year
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Film of the Year
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
- The Colors Within
Best Original Anime
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Best Continuing Series
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7
- ONE PIECE
- 【OSHI NO KO】【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- SPY × FAMILY, SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best New Series
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Opening Sequence
- Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal – GEMN – 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- LEveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling
- Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
- UUUUUS! – Hiroshi Kitadani – ONE PIECE
Best Ending Sequence
- Antanante – riria. – Ranma1/2
- Burning – Hitsujibungaku – 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- KAMAKURA STYLE – BotchiBoromaru – The Elusive Samurai
- Nobody – OneRepublic – Kaiju No. 8
- request – krage – Solo Leveling
- TAIDADA – ZUTOMAYO – DAN DA DAN
Best Action
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Best Comedy
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma1/2
- SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best Drama
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Isekai Anime
- KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Best Romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Animation
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Best Background Art
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Character Design
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Director
- Fuga Yamashiro – DAN DA DAN
- Haruo Sotozaki – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Megumi Ishitani – ONE PIECE FAN LETTER
- Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries
- Yoshihiro Miyajima – Delicious in Dungeon
Best Main Character
- Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8
- Okarun – DAN DA DAN
- Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries
- Momo – DAN DA DAN
- Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling
Best Supporting Character
- Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Himmel – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries
- Seiko – DAN DA DAN
- Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon
- Turbo Granny – DAN DA DAN
“Must Protect At All Cost” Character
- Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Okarun- DAN DA DAN
- Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon
- Tokiyuki Hojo – The Elusive Samurai
- Yuki Itose – A Sign of Affection
Best Anime Song
- Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal – GEMN –【OSHI NO KO】Season 2
- LEveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling
- Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
- The Brave – YOASOBI – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best Score
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu
- DAN DA DAN – kensuke ushio
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc – Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Evan Call
- Look Back – Haruka Nakamura
- Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano
Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance
- Aoi Yuki (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) – Brave Bang Bravern!
- Shion Wakayama (Momo) – DAN DA DAN
- Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) – DAN DA DAN
Best English Voice Artist Performance
- AJ Beckles (Okarun) – DAN DA DAN
- Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
- Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Sarah Natochenny (Alya) – Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- SungWon Cho (Senshi) – Delicious in Dungeon
Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance
- Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) – SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Julien Chaaya (Isagi) – BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon
- Mohammed Sami (Rin) – BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) – Delicious in Dungeon
Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance
- Bruna Laynes (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon
- Celso Henrique (Sunraku) – Shangri-La Frontier Season 1
- Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
- Gigi Patta (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) – Kaiju No. 8
- Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) – My Happy Marriage
- Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) – Ranma1/2
- Jorge Peña (Senshi) – Delicious in Dungeon
- Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
- Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
- Sandra Villa (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best French Voice Artist Performance
- Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
- Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) – Metallic Rouge
- Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) – DAN DA DAN
- Julien Allouf (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) – Ranma1/2
Best German Voice Artist Performance
- Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE
- Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
- Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) – Ranma1/2
- Franciska Friede (Momo) – DAN DA DAN
- Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) – Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine
- Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon
Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance
- Abhishek Sharma (Einar) – VINLAND SAGA Season 2
- Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
- Natasha John (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
- Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) – BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best Italian Voice Artist Performance
- Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) – HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) – Look Back
- Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom
- Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Alicia Vélez (Momo) – DAN DA DAN
- Desireé González (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Erika Ugalde (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be presented live on May 25, 2025 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, and is supported by Sony Music Solutions Inc., part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and Dempsey Productions. Similar to previous years, the event will be streamed globally so that anime fans from around the globe will have an opportunity to see their favorite shows go head-to-head simultaneously. For fans wanting to join in on the festivities, public voting will be open from April 3 to April 14, 2025.