2025’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards Unveils Its Nominees in Latest Update

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have finally returned, and the 2025 nominee list for this year’s event is loaded with incredible shows. From highly-anticipated adaptations to stunning original anime, 2024 was an incredible year for the medium and fans finally have a chance to come together and vote on which of their favorite shows they feel deserve to take home the title of “Anime of the Year”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Public voiting is officially live for the even on Crunchyroll’s official website for the Anime Awards until April 14, 2025. The winners will be announced on Sunday, May 25 2025 and has a star-studded panel of presenters – all of which are dedicated anime fans from different corners of the entertainment industry.

Science SARU

The 2025 Anime Awards Features a Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

This year’s Anime Awards is bigger than ever, and features an incredibly talented group of presenters from every corner of the entertainment industry. Among the list are Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, a Japanese comedy duo called Chocolate Planet, made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo, Dean Fujioka, Kanata Hongo, a prolific actor whose featured in a number of live-action anime adaptations, Japan Academy Award winning actress Mayu Matsuoka, Saya Ichikawa, Award-winning Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar, Ben Whittaker, a professional boxer, Italian singer-songwriter Damiano David, internet sensation Ironmouse, d4vd, Rina Sawayama, Chloe Kim, global drag star Plastique Tiara, Paloma Mami, and a Pioneering anime YouTuber that goes by Gigguk.

Hiroki Totoki, the CEO of Sony Group Corporation will be delivering opening remarks at the ceremony, which will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer John Kabira. Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, commented on this year’s event, stating: “Anime continues to deeply resonate emotionally with fans, and anime’s biggest night of the year is sure to invoke a lot of joy and pride amongst the anime community—fans and creators alike. This year’s nominees represent more than 50 series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios.”

Madhouse

Every Nominee For the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

As previously mentioned, this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards is loaded with incredible series produced by 35 different animation studios. While every new or returning show is bound to be someone’s favorite, the nominees for 2025 exemplify some of the very best anime that released over the year, giving them the opportunity to be recognized for their animation, soundtracks, voice acting, and so much more.

The nominees for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards include:

Anime of the Year

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries



Film of the Year

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Look Back

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

Best Original Anime

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui

Train to the End of the World

Best Continuing Series

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7

ONE PIECE

【OSHI NO KO】【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

SPY × FAMILY, SPY × FAMILY Season 2



Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries



Best Opening Sequence

Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal – GEMN – 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

LEveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling

Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN

UUUUUS! – Hiroshi Kitadani – ONE PIECE



Best Ending Sequence

Antanante – riria. – Ranma1/2

Burning – Hitsujibungaku – 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

KAMAKURA STYLE – BotchiBoromaru – The Elusive Samurai

Nobody – OneRepublic – Kaiju No. 8

request – krage – Solo Leveling

TAIDADA – ZUTOMAYO – DAN DA DAN



Best Action

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

WIND BREAKER



Best Comedy

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma1/2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2



Best Drama

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries



Best Isekai Anime

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3



Best Romance

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2



Best Slice of Life

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2



Best Animation

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling



Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries



Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries



Best Director

Fuga Yamashiro – DAN DA DAN

Haruo Sotozaki – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Megumi Ishitani – ONE PIECE FAN LETTER

Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries

Yoshihiro Miyajima – Delicious in Dungeon



Best Main Character

Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8

Okarun – DAN DA DAN

Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries

Momo – DAN DA DAN

Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling



Best Supporting Character

Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Himmel – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko – DAN DA DAN

Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny – DAN DA DAN



“Must Protect At All Cost” Character

Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Okarun- DAN DA DAN

Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo – The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose – A Sign of Affection



Best Anime Song

Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal – GEMN –【OSHI NO KO】Season 2

LEveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling

Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN

The Brave – YOASOBI – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End



Best Score

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu

DAN DA DAN – kensuke ushio

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc – Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Evan Call

Look Back – Haruka Nakamura

Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano



Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance

Aoi Yuki (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries

Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) – Brave Bang Bravern!

Shion Wakayama (Momo) – DAN DA DAN

Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon

Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) – DAN DA DAN



Best English Voice Artist Performance

AJ Beckles (Okarun) – DAN DA DAN

Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Sarah Natochenny (Alya) – Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

SungWon Cho (Senshi) – Delicious in Dungeon



Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance

Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) – SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Julien Chaaya (Isagi) – BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon

Mohammed Sami (Rin) – BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) – Delicious in Dungeon



Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance

Bruna Laynes (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon

Celso Henrique (Sunraku) – Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Gigi Patta (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries

Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) – Kaiju No. 8

Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc



Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) – My Happy Marriage

Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) – Ranma1/2

Jorge Peña (Senshi) – Delicious in Dungeon

Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Sandra Villa (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End



Best French Voice Artist Performance

Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) – Metallic Rouge

Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) – DAN DA DAN

Julien Allouf (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries

Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) – Ranma1/2



Best German Voice Artist Performance

Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE

Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) – Ranma1/2

Franciska Friede (Momo) – DAN DA DAN

Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) – Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine

Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) – Delicious in Dungeon



Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance

Abhishek Sharma (Einar) – VINLAND SAGA Season 2

Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Natasha John (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) – BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8



Best Italian Voice Artist Performance

Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) – HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries

Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) – Look Back

Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom

Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8



Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Alicia Vélez (Momo) – DAN DA DAN

Desireé González (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries

Erika Ugalde (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be presented live on May 25, 2025 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, and is supported by Sony Music Solutions Inc., part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and Dempsey Productions. Similar to previous years, the event will be streamed globally so that anime fans from around the globe will have an opportunity to see their favorite shows go head-to-head simultaneously. For fans wanting to join in on the festivities, public voting will be open from April 3 to April 14, 2025.

Source: Crunchyroll Anime Awards Official Website