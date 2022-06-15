Attack on Titan Promo Gives the Series a Steampunk Makeover

The final episodes of Attack on Titan are slated to arrive next year, bringing to a close the dark tale of the war between the nation of Marley and the Scout Regiment of Paradis, and while the story itself is deadly serious, the anime franchise certainly hasn't been scared to dive into a lighter side to promote the series. Now, new official art has arrived imagining some of the biggest characters of the franchise with steampunk makeovers, which work surprisingly well considering the levels of technology that Eren and his friends originally had access to at the start of the series.

The world of Attack on Titan has changed astronomically in the fourth and final season of the anime franchise, with Eren Jaeger changing from hero to villain as he has vowed to use the power of the Founding Titan to protect his friends by eliminating everyone who lives outside of the borders of Paradis. Placing his former friends into a terrifying new situation, a new Scout Regiment has formed with members of Paradis and Marley joining forces in order to stop Eren's plan and somehow put an end to the long line of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling.

Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared the new Attack on Titan artwork which is heralding in some unique merchandise for the series, seeing the likes of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, Levi, and Hange sporting steampunk attire that paints a brand new picture of the dark anime franchise:

Studio MAPPA is set to tell the final story of the Scouts with a number of special episodes in 2023, though the manga came to a close long before these installments will arrive. While many fans of Attack on Titan are torn when it comes to how the series ended, plenty of anime fans are dying to see if Eren Jaeger's plan will be successful or if the Scout Regiment might make the most difficult choice to put down their former friend for the benefit of a world that hates and fears them.

