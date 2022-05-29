Attack on Titan Promo Reveals Bridal Looks for Mikasa, Historia

✖

Attack on Titan is gearing up for a comeback in 2023, and that means all eyes are on its soldiers. Eren is drawing the most attention these days thanks to his wild shift in season four, but others like Armin and Levi are also stirring trouble. And now, some new promo art of Mikasa and Historia is going viral for its bridal makeover.

The pieces come from Attack on Titan: Brave Order if you didn't know. The mobile game is getting ready to launch a new batch of cards, so of course, that means new art has been inked for its characters. Historia and Mikasa were given their own makeovers for the event, and they put the girls into some very pretty bridal wear.

Attack on Titan Brave Order



New Mikasa Illustration pic.twitter.com/A7uxYBHhgI — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 29, 2022

Attack on Titan Brave Order



New Historia Illustration pic.twitter.com/fGaLq6XeRy — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 29, 2022

As you can see above, Historia looks very formal with a tulle veil and beaded headpiece that matches her flowing wedding dress. The girl's shoulders are almost exposed thanks to the dress and its elongated neckline. The rest of the dress is simple enough with its fit-and-flare cut, so we're sure Reiner would be obsessed with this makeover.

When it comes to Mikasa, her look is certainly warmer than the one Historia is rocking, and it gives peasant vibes. The girl has her own veil that is secured with an orange floral headpiece. The bright colors bring out the floral neckline of Mikasa's wedding dress, and the outfit comes complete with romantic bell sleeves. The fabric of the dress is pleated into a fit-and-flare was it, and all of its draping makes Mikasa look like royalty full stop.

As you can imagine, fans are looking at these sweet makeovers, and it is easy to see why. Mikasa and Historia have been part of Attack on Titan since it began. Many have grown attached to the soldiers, and their war-torn lives give them little time to dress up. So when it comes down to it, these bridal portraits are showing off a side of these girls fans rarely – if ever – get to see.

What do you think about this special Attack on Titan art? Did you ever think you'd see these heroines walk down the aisle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.