PewDiePie Explains How His Channel Is Like ‘Attack On Titan’

Attack on Titan has been on a bit of a break, but the franchise is set to make its anime comeback soon. This month, the show will return to TV to finish out its third season, so all eyes are on the gritty series these days. And thanks to PewDiePie, a good few newcomers are turning to the title as well.

Recently, the famous Youtuber hit up his subscribers with a video called “Weeb Review” with Joey Byzinger. It was there the two guys talked anime, and Attack on Titan came into play soon enough.

When Byzinger asked PewDiePie to compare his channel to an anime, the gamer was quick to name-drop Hajime Isayama’s series.

“Attack on Titan,” PewDiePie answered. “It’s kind of over-hyped a bit, and so am I.”

The self-deprecating comment drew laughs from Byzinger, and anime fans will be very familiar with Attack on Titan‘s reputation. The famous series dates back some years with its manga, and the premiere of its first season rocketed Attack on Titan into the global spotlight. The tense, gory series became a quick favorite with fans despite some of its characterization pitfalls. Despite its initial hype, Attack on Titan has struggled to earn similar reviews with its second season, but season three hopes to differ. So far, the show has been well-received by fans with its latest arc, and the action will ramp up even further when the show returns this month.

For fans, the return of Attack on Titan cannot come fast enough, so they should know it will drop at the end of April. The anime will return on April 28 in Japan and be simulcasted worldwide. In the U.S., Funimation will host streams of season three, and Kodansha Comics has said Crunchyroll will license the show as well.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

