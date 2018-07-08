‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Announces Simuldub Premiere Date

Attack on Titan‘s third season is one of the major highlights of the Summer anime season, and more so for fans who have been aching for it since the end of Season 2. But when will English dub fans get to see it?

Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, but during its panel at Anime Expo 2018, the series confirmed that the simuldub will begin in August.

There are unfortunately no other details about the simuldub premiere of the series, but the first episode of the season premiered to great response. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters has to say about the first episode:

Attack on Titan’s season three premiere leaves on one evil cliffhanger. An action-packed roller coaster with new political thrills and a pacing that will reel you all the way in! A must-watch, for sure! #AX2018 — Megan Peters: AX 🔜 SDCC (@meganpeterscb) July 8, 2018

For fans worried about the third season, it seems you can get your hopes up for July 22. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.