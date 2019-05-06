Attack on Titan Preview Teases Bertholdt, Armin Fight

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 is underway, and the series’ latest episode has officially kicked off the battle to retake Wall Maria from the Titans. While fans got to see more of Reiner and his Armored Titan abilities as he began his big fight with Eren, he is not the only threat as Bertholdt and his Colossal Titan transformation are currently waiting in the wings. But he’ll be jumping into action much sooner than thought as the preview for the next episode puts him front and center.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 3, the 52nd episode overall, is titled “Descent” and sees Betholdt solemnly fight against both Armin and Mikasa. Check it out below!

The first two episodes of Attack on Titan‘s big return has been building up the Battle of Shiganshina District, and fans have been especially looking forward to when Bertholdt jumps into the fray as he plays a pretty significant role in this battle in the manga’s iteration of the events. Now that he’s jumped into battle against both Armin and Mikasa, fans are definitely going to be tense as they watch what unfolds next. But these shorter previews definitely make it tougher for fans to wait.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

