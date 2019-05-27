Attack on Titan Fans React to Armin’s Sacrifice

Attack on Titan season 3’s latest episode crossed a serious line, by killing off one of the principle main characters of the series. WARNING, This article has massive spoilers! Stop reading if you don’t want to know!

“Hero” saw the leading soldiers of Erwins’ Survey Corps unit have to put it all on the line in order to defeat Zeke, The Beast Titan, and his cohorts Reiner and Bertolt. The final battle of Shinganshina turned out to be as bloody and vicious as any we’ve seen in Attack on Titan, and came with several big sacrifices – no doubt the biggest of all being the gruesome death of Eren Yeager and Misa Ackerman’s best friend, Armin Arlelt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Armin went out like boss, luring Bertolt’s Colossus Titan into expending his energy in a steam attack, allowing Eren to abandon his own Titan and maneuver into cutting Bertolt free of the Colossus, and ending the Titan’s threat once and for all. Still, Attack on Titan pulled no punches, showing us a heartbreaking scene of Eren finding Armin’s scorched corpse as final haunting image of the episode.

As you can read below, Attack on Titan fans are now feeling the pain of Armin’s loss in a big way…

The MVP

Can we all take a moment and appreciate this Man. Armin 👏👏👏⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QYxyYs2E9K — Mob (@MobPsykho) May 27, 2019

Armin was already an Attack on Titan fan-fav – with his final sacrifice, he’s becoming something else altogether: a legend.

Manga Pains

Anime-only Attack on Titan fans: RIP Armin! 🔥😞💔



Fans who have read the manga: pic.twitter.com/UAEOeO7Kqt — belongs in the trash (@b0ldnbr4sh) May 27, 2019

Attack on Titan manga fans have known this pain (and so much more) for a long time. Now, they’re finally happy to have your company.

How He Died

rip armin, you were courageous 😭. pic.twitter.com/nYOAsfrPUM — amara [aot spoilers] (@ElekwaAmara) May 27, 2019

Here is a quick picture collage of how Armin dies, in all its gruesome, gut-wrenching glory!

Emotional Overload

When I saw my boy Armin burn to death #AttackOnTitanpic.twitter.com/4cX2P3iUIs — Layne (@zaitu_) May 27, 2019

So many Attack on Titan fans are currently feeling the feels over what is arguably the series’ biggest death yet.

Denial

|| Armin: *laying there cooked in front of Eren*



Me: pic.twitter.com/HC9EJEN3bt — ʟᴇᴠɪ. (@CaptainAkkaman) May 27, 2019

Some fans couldn’t accept that Armin was dead dead.

Best. Season. Ever.

YOOOOOOOO ATTACK ON TITAN S3 EP 5 IS SOME god-tier STUFF …. Man Levi is just FUXKING AMAZING, He’s just so good and Armin 😔😭, ARMIN’S A HERO …. It’s been a long time since I cried while watching an Anime, man AOT is just GREATNESS …. The Osts, the animation, big ass 10/10 pic.twitter.com/XrGRl8soao — Denji🌍 (@Nagqto) May 27, 2019

This moment with Armin is just one more example of why Attack on Titan season 3 is quickly working on being one of the greatest anime season s ever.

Armin Arlelt: A Life

What’s so messed up is the way that “Hero” shows us young Armin at his most innocent and vulnerable, before showing us what he looks like well-done.

More Pain to Come

Holy shit Armin is trending on Twitter, manga readers can’t wait to see how everyone reacts when they get to the basement pic.twitter.com/MxZRzSl8rO — Cristian (SB LIII CHAMPIONS) (@Cris_Ocgd) May 27, 2019

[Brad Pitt Se7en voice]: “What’s in the basement? Aw, WHAT’S IN THE BASEMENT!!!???”

Are you experiencing PTSD over Armin’s death? Let us know in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.