‘Attack on Titan’ Director Says Season 3 Will Escalate Quickly

If you hadn’t heard, Attack on Titan is slated to do some big things this year. Not only will the title explore a new OVA series based on the Lost Girls novels, but it is also prepping its third season. This summer, the anime will return with a brand-new arc, and it seems like the release will get going right off the back.

After all, if the show’s directors are right, then the third season of Attack on Titan will escalate pretty quick.

Recently, Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka did an interview with Animedia. The magazine published the full interview, prompting various translators to share their summaries of the chat. It was there fans learned Araki’s thoughts on the pacing of season three, and the director has fans feeling pretty excited.

According to one translation by SNK News, the director feels the escalation of season three is unlike any seen in previous seasons. He “feels that compared to the previous seasons, the depth of season 3s story will escalate quite a lot.”

Continuing, the summary stressed, “In this season, Eren & co’s movements are forced to become even more complex, gravitating towards ‘challenging the supposedly righteous.’ As a result, the production team also needs to convey their internal struggles.”

Of course, fans of the anime are excited to hear about this intense pacing, and manga readers know why the new arc will need to be so brisk. Attack on Titan is set to adapt the ‘Uprising’ arc, a story which pits the Survey Corps against the powers-at-be in Paradis. After Eren’s control over the Coordinate is made public, the rulers of Paradis want him captured alongside Krista since her true identity as Historia Reiss became known as well. The two try to evade capture with help from their friends, but the Reiss lineage is more powerful than anyone expected, and Captain Levi finds himself preoccupied more often than not with a strange man named Kenny.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titanreleased December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc.

Are you looking forward to season three of Attack on Titan? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!