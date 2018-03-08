‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Season 3 Levi Poster

Attack on Titan has a few months to go before its third season arrives. The top-tier series has kept fans on edge about the comeback, and many are ready to see how Levi makes his return in season three. So, you can understand why the anime’s latest poster has the Internet buzzing.

After all, it does feature a lot of Levi and little else.

Not long ago, social media began circulating the new poster of Levi. The season three poster is inked with a red background and a bit of info regarding Attack on Titan season three. As for Levi, the older soldier is seen looking plenty scary in his Survey Corps outfit.

With his green cloak billowing behind him, Levi looks the same as ever with his fringed hair and military uniform. The image sees Levi looking out of his peripheral with narrowed eyes, and one of his hands is shown reaching towards his maneuvering gear’s blades.

Of course, this is not the first time Attack on Titan has highlighted Levi. The character was a major figure in season one as the captain helped oversees Eren’s training. Levi had less of a presence in season two, but this next season should make up for the snub. The soldier has a major role to play in as the anime finally enters the politics-centric ‘Uprising’ arc.

On the heels of season two, Levi and the Survey Corps gathered to fix Wall Maria after their latest Titan Shifter clash. Levi is set on protecting Eren and Historia from kidnappers as their capture could dismantle Paradis from the top down. However, things get complicated when a man from Levi’s past rears his bloody head, and the leaders of Paradis set up a deadly plot to stay in power.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

