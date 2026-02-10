Major Shonen Jump Series Faces Risk of Cancellation in Just Four Months

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Gonron Egg manga! 2026 is going to be another exciting year for Shonen Jump fans, with new manga releases and anime adaptations scheduled to be released. However, just like each year, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is bound to face at least a few cancellations. Launched in 1968, WSJ is the best-selling manga magazine of all time, and it’s famous for serializing some of the most popular series across the globe, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and many more. However, a majority of the series from the magazine have gone unnoticed over the years, and some even got axed sooner than expected. Shueisha often axes series that have shown poor performance and have low sales.

January was a shocking month for Shonen Jump fans when two major series, Otr of the Flame and Harukaze Mound, were cancelled. After an underwhelming start to the year, another series, Gonron Egg, which debuted in October 2025, may not last long either. The manga has only released 14 chapters so far, and it has entered a three-year time skip. With the way things are going, Gonron Egg is setting up for a finale, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it ends before even releasing 20 chapters.

Gonron Egg Might Get Cancelled This Year

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Unexpected plot twists in the first few weeks can often help a series grab attention, as most series face the danger of cancellation during that phase. Even one of the most successful manga of all time, Jujutsu Kaisen, was at risk of getting cancelled, which is why Gege Akutami killed off the protagonist in the initial chapters and then brought him back to life. This played a huge role in capturing readers’ attention, and Jujutsu Kaisen eventually became one of the biggest anime and manga franchises in recent times. Although it did work for JJK, it isn’t a guarantee in most cases, including Gonron Egg. In this case, it might be possible that the story is headed towards its finale.

While JJK always had immense potential, Gonron Egg’s reception has always been below average. Even the MyAnimeList rating as of February 2025 is only 5.35 with over 300 users, which is immensely underwhelming. The series does have an intriguing concept, but it hasn’t managed to appeal to readers even after almost four months of serialization. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after an invasion by powerful creatures known as Drakarchs ruined human civilization.

Only a handful of humans have survived to this day, but they have all been turned into slaves and are forced to work tirelessly for those monsters. Chapter 14 features a three-year timeskip, during which the slaves were freed, and many Drakarchs were killed. However, after three years passed, the Drakarch ruler of the human realm, Reigoku, gathered an elite army to fight against the humans. The chapter ends as it declares a decisive battle in the war of liberation, hinting at the finale.

