‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Teases One Big Conflict Between [SPOILER]

The third season of Attack on Titan is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year, and as we get closer to its July release more details about the upcoming season have been released.

Following that slick looking first trailer for the series, fans are wondering whether or not the anime would put more focus on the major confrontation between Levi and the mysterious man in the beginning of the trailer. Good news is this confrontation will be as big as fans hoped.

In an interview with directors Araki Tetsuro and Koizuka Masashi published in Animage’s June 2018 issue, the directors got to talking about the fight between Levi and Kenny. Koizuka explains that the trailer demonstrates Levi’s emotional ties with “Kenny” perfectly as he “releases every ounce of emotion…[they] had yet to portray” in the anime series. Araki concurs this by explaining that Levi’s “absolute fury” is one of the major highlights of the third season.

To make this fight even bigger, the action scenes will be as good as they were in that first trailer. Koizuka hyped up the human vs. human battles with Levi at the center, “Before, Levi was the focal point of Titan battles, and I had thought that human quarrels would involve less action. But when production started, Levi still had plenty of fighting to do (Laughs).”

As the human vs. human conflict will play a major role in the third season, fans should rest easy knowing they will be executed well as Koizuka talks up the action sequences to a fever pitch, “I think the action scenes alone will already give everyone a full taste of this new flavor to SnK. Please anticipate this series.”

Now that fans now that the action sequences between Levi and Kenny will be fantastic, the wait for the third season will be even tougher. Good thing it won’t be long until all fans’ questions are answered as Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes.

If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

