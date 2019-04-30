Attack on Titan Celebrates its Big Comeback With Gorgeous Artwork

Attack on Titan recently made its big comeback after spending several months on hiatus, and fans are excited to see the rest of the third season. Not only has the series return for its second half of the third season, but it’s latest premiere episode brought the series over its fifty episode mark. To mark both occasions, the series shared a gorgeous new visual following the premiere of the latest episode.

Featuring a solemn, but striking profile shot of the important characters making an impact the rest of the season, the visual is a great way to hype up fans for the remaining new episodes. Check it out below!

The series returned with Episode 50, “The Town Where Everything Began.” Though light on the action fans were hoping to see following the intense premiere of Season 3 last year, the latest episode serves as a way to catch fans back up to speed while highlighting the importance of retaking Wall Maria. There are several character beats that hint at the rest of the season’s more emotional direction, and the action kicks in toward the end of the episode.

So now that the table was effectively reset and now fans truly remember what Eren and the others will be fighting the Titans for, fans are definitely ready to see what comes next. Though the final moments of Episode 50 indicate that the series will not be as gorgeous as the above visual, fans are hoping the series will be as striking in different ways.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

