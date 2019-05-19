Attack on Titan Debuts Season 3 Part 2 Toonami Promo

Attack on Titan is gearing up for its major return to Toonami with brand new episodes, and while Season 3 Part 2 is currently available to stream in its original Japanese with English subtitles, fans are ecstatic to finally see the English dub of the season play out on-screen. Season 3 Part 2 is shaping up to be one of the most intense strings of episodes in the series yet, and that’s all captured in one intense Toonami promo.

Debuting on Adult Swim‘s Toonami programming block on Saturday, May 25th at 11:30 PM EST, Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 shared an action-packed tease for this big premiere and you can check it out in the video above!

The return of new Attack on Titan episodes to the Toonami block will also bring about a major shift in the block’s schedule. Starting now at 10:30PM EST instead of the current 11:00 PM EST, and ending at 3:30 AM EST rather than 4:00 AM EST, the new schedule will begin with My Hero Academia and end with Hunter x Hunter. The new line-up is as follows (in EST):

10:30 PM – My Hero Academia

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

12:00 AM – The Promised Neverland

12:30 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Hunter x Hunter

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 brings the series back to the humans vs. Titan action that brought fans into the series in the first place. Though things are more complicated this time around as the humans will be facing off against Reiner, Betholdt, and the Beast Titan’s new strategies to finally take down humanity.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.