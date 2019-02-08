‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Reveals English Trailer

Attack on Titan will soon be returning to screens with the second half of its third season this Spring, and fans recently got their first look at the upcoming new batch of episodes with a trailer from Japan teasing an intense return to the fan-favorite Titan battles.

Funimation recently shared an English subtitled version of this original trailer, and now fans have a clearer idea of what to expect when the series makes its big return.

Officially returning sometime this April, the second half of the series’ third season will kick-off the intense battle for Wall Maria as Eren and the others have to fight Reiner and Bertholdt (along with the mysterious Beast Titan) in order to get it back. Fans who have been following the manga have been waiting for this big battle in particular, as it’s one of the most intense in the series to date.

The third season featured a major shift to human vs. human conflicts as the military held a coup against the Kingdom in order to bring order back to the country, but fans have been wondering about the Titan threat still outside of the walls. Not only will this battle be a return to this particular kind of action, it’s one of the few military actions that’s of their own accord rather than being forced to defend against the Titan attacks. It’s a major shift in many respects that fans will be all too excited to see play out.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

